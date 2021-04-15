252 Thai police officers infected with Covid-19; ‘work-from-home’ practice underway

The Royal Thai Police has reported that more than 252 police officers have been infected with COVID-19 so far, and 1,561 officers are in quarantine.







Police deputy spokesperson Pol Colonel Sirikul Kritphittayaboon confirmed on Wednesday that 177 police officers nationwide have been hospitalized after contracting the virus, while 75 have been discharged.



She said police have been employing the work-from-home practice when applicable as suggested by the Prime Minister, who has urged all government agencies to work and hold meetings online until April 30 to keep COVID-19 from spreading further. (NNT)











