Thailand congratulates Albanese on re-election, eyes stronger strategic partnership with Australia

BANGKOK, Thailand – Thailand extended congratulations to Australia following its recent election and emphasized hopes for closer future cooperation.

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra held a phone conversation with Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese to congratulate him on the Labor Party’s victory in the general election held on May 3, 2025. She noted that his re-election to a second term reflects strong public confidence from the Australian people.







Prime Minister Albanese thanked his Thai counterpart for the warm congratulations and reaffirmed the strong ties between Thailand and Australia. He expressed hope for future exchanges of visits at the leadership level to further deepen bilateral cooperation.

On this occasion, the Thai Prime Minister extended an invitation to Prime Minister Albanese for an official visit to Thailand, aiming to strengthen the strategic partnership and advance mutual collaboration between both nations. (NNT)

































