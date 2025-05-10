‘Voices from Thai Khu Fah’ highlights government achievements, safety measures, and holiday initiatives

BANGKOK, Thailand – The weekly “Voices from Thai Khu Fah” program, hosted by Government Spokesperson Jirayu Huangsap today (May 10), provided updates on national issues as the long weekend and Visakha Bucha Day approached. The broadcast began with a reminder that while summer storms have started across the country, the official rainy season is still expected to begin in July. Viewers were also encouraged to take part in religious activities during the holiday period.







The program addressed several key topics, including the government’s crackdown on illegal e-cigarette sales, which continues to target sellers and certain officials. A nationwide survey on the government’s six-month performance ranked healthcare, economic stimulus, marriage equality, lower energy costs, and tourism support as the top policies receiving public approval. Cabinet meeting outcomes were also shared, covering budget management, domestic consumption, and security measures for Thailand’s southern provinces.

Other updates included the promotion of the One District One Scholarship (ODOS) program, which offers nearly 1,000 full scholarships for overseas study, and the government’s confirmation that electricity prices will remain below four baht per unit for the rest of the year. Prime Minister Paetgontarn Shinawatra’s recent meeting with national officials covered tourism development, improved complaint management systems, and action against fraudulent educational visas and illegal business activities.



The broadcast also reported on Thailand’s growing foreign investment, with Japan, the United States, China, Singapore, and Hong Kong listed as top contributors. Additional segments included the launch of the “Back to School Boost” campaign offering discounts on school supplies, health warnings about raw pork consumption, and anthrax awareness. The announcement of May as “Mind Month” was also featured, along with ongoing efforts to develop Thailand as a regional data center hub.

Closing the program, Jirayu reminded viewers to spend quality time with family during the holiday and announced the Prime Minister’s upcoming visit to Vietnam on May 15 and 16 for regional discussions. The public was also encouraged to report illegal activities, including e-cigarette trafficking, through official government channels. (NNT)

































