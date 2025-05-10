Thailand to showcase film industry and cuisine at Cannes 2025, May 12–17

BANGKOK, Thailand – Minister of Culture Sudawan Wangsuphakijkosol is leading a delegation of 12 Thai film production companies to the Cannes Film Festival in France from May 12 to 17. Organized under the “Content Thailand” brand, the mission brings together the Ministry of Culture, the Ministry of Tourism and Sports, the Ministry of Commerce, and the Thailand Creative Content Agency to promote Thailand’s film industry and cultural presence on the global stage.







The delegation will join the Marche du Film, the festival’s official film market, to seek licensing deals and build international partnerships. Leading companies such as GDH 559, Sahamongkolfilm International, and Kantana Motion Pictures will present Thailand’s production services and creative potential to industry professionals from around the world.

On May 13, Thailand will host a reception featuring traditional dishes including Pad Mee Korat, Som Tum, Chicken Satay, Larb Gai, Luk Chup, and Mango Sticky Rice. The event combines cultural promotion with networking opportunities. Other activities include a Director Talk on May 14, themed “The Future of Thai Stories on Screen,” and Thai Night at the Carlton Cannes Hotel on May 15.



Minister Sudawan said the presence of Thai filmmakers supports government efforts to expand international markets and promote Thailand as a regional production hub. The mission represents the country’s strategy to strengthen its creative industries and increase their global reach.

Cannes, one of the world’s most prestigious film festivals, provides a platform for Thailand to showcase its talent and cultural identity, highlighting the country’s potential as a destination for film production and international collaboration. (NNT)

































