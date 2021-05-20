Thailand confirms three channels for vaccination registration

The Prime Minister has confirmed that three channels are being provided for citizens to seek COVID-19 vaccinations, while emphasizing that registration via the Mor Prom application is the main channel, and making known that on-site registration will be available and vaccination of social security holders will be sped up.







Prime Minister’s Office Spokesperson Anucha Burapachaisri relayed that Prime Minister Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha wishes to ensure public understanding that COVID-19 vaccination is on the national agenda and that three channels have been made available:

The Mor Prom application: this has been used so far to register the elderly, and sufferers of chronic conditions listed as seven different illnesses. Some 7.4 million people have registered on the application with over 800,000 residing in Bangkok. People under 60 years of age will be able to register from May 31 and will be able to choose the date and time as well as the location of their vaccination.







On-site Registration or walk-in: which the spokesperson clarified does not mean citizens can walk into a facility and receive a vaccination there and then, but rather that they can appear in person to register to be vaccinated when the facility has available doses. He underlined that this channel is supplemental to the first, and is only available in Bangkok at 231 hospitals and some other offices.

It was noted that another 25 locations that are not part of any hospital have also been set up to provide vaccinations. The four sites launched so far, are at Central Ladprao, Siam Mid Town, the Mall Bangkapi and Big C Bangbon.

Targeted vaccination or strategic vaccination: in which vaccinations will be given to specific at-risk or special needs groups, including those deemed crucial to the economy and daily life, such as medical workers, frontline officers, health volunteers, soldiers, police, civil servants, aviation personnel, teachers, public transport drivers and hotel staff. These groups will be able to register using the Village Health Volunteer application or by submitting a request to the Ministry of Public Health.





The spokesperson added the PM has issued policy emphasizing that social security holders be vaccinated starting in June. The Ministry of Labor, Ministry of Finance and the private sector have been asked to coordinate on this aspect of the program, to ensure the well-being of industrial and manufacturing sectors.

Moreover, the government plans to carry out a mass vaccination project in Bangkok due to it being the nation’s economic center, targeting five million people or 70 percent of the population, to be vaccinated over a two-month period ending in July, before another 50 million people are vaccinated nationwide by the end of the year. (NNT)























