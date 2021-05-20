Solid vaccination plan for all groups including foreign nationals residing in Thailand by this week

- COVID-19 situations in Thailand (new 2,636 confirmed cases)
- CCSA’s daily meeting today gave an importance to improving the hygiene and ventilation in markets as well as intensifying measures to reduce crowded space after they have been found to be one of the risk factors for local transmission in Thailand
- His Majesty King Maha Vajiralongkorn Phra Vajiraklaochaoyuhua graciously donated a digital portable X-ray device, with artificial intelligence systems, through the royal project called “Correctional Program Share Happiness”, to Chiang Mai Central Prison to cope with the recent outbreak of COVID-19
- Bangkok implements 3 public health measures to prevent the current spread of COVID-19. The measures are (1) Active case finding in major cluster areas, (2) personal measures such as encouraging people to wear masks and keep distance, as well as closing certain public spaces, and (3) Organizational measures such as asking for cooperation from camp owners to enforce workers to practice DMHTT
- The Department of Disease Control will allocate vaccines to the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration in an effort to have 70% of Bangkokians inoculated within 2 months
- The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) opened Bangkok’s sixth field hospital on Wednesday. The Ratchapipat 2 field hospital, at Wat Si Sudaram Worawihan in Bangkok Noi, is the first field hospital to open inside a temple, with strict measures to contain the spread of COVID-19
- The Japanese government said Wednesday it will bar the entry of all foreign travelers who have visited Thailand and six other countries in an effort to curb the spread of the coronavirus. The measure will be effective from Friday. The six are Cambodia, Sri Lanka, the Seychelles, Saint Lucia, East Timor and Mongolia
- As of May 19, 2021, Thailand has administered 2.54 million doses COVID-19 vaccines
- There will be a high level meeting to discuss vaccination plan for different groups including foreign nationals today. The CCSA will provide an update on the finalized plan in the daily press briefing tomorrow