Thailand confident to pass International Maritime Organization (IMO) evaluation

The Thai government is confident it will receive perfect evaluation scores from the International Maritime Organization on maritime transport and environmental protection. The evaluation is now taking place from 20 February and is scheduled to complete in a week.

Thailand is now being evaluated by the International Maritime Organization (IMO) from 20 February to 27 February, from which the Thai government and related agencies hope to receive perfect scores. This evaluation will rate Thailand, as an IMO member, on 19 categories, particularly on maritime transport and environmental protection.







Minister of Transport Saksayam Chidchob said Thailand is ready to receive this evaluation, adding that the country has been complying with its commitment to maritime transport, in order to improve the country’s standards.

The Maritime Department has been working with other agencies to improve the operations and address issues found from the simulated inspections, in line with the related conventions, and improve on the suggestions made from the latest IMO inspection in 2007.







Efforts have been made to improve the regulation and services related to maritime transport to improve the country’s fleets of vessels, which are crucial for the economy.

The department has also arranged rescue drills for accidents at sea, established an independently-operated marine accident investigation office, and set up a standard group to regulate the safety of maritime shipping, particularly on hazardous items.

The Ministry of Transport expects this evaluation to help raise the world’s confidence in Thailand’s standards on maritime transport, strengthen the country’s marine sector, and help improve the country’s economic security and sustainability. (NNT)



























