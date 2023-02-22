Thailand issues law for pregnant students on educational rights

A new ministerial regulation has been issued that prohibits educational institutions from expelling students due to pregnancy.

The ministerial directive was published in the Royal Gazette on Friday (17 Feb). The new regulation prohibits the expulsion of pregnant students from educational institutions unless they wish to be transferred themselves.







The directive was jointly revised by the Ministry of Education and the Ministry of Higher Education, Science, Research and Innovation to correct a loophole created by a previous directive issued in 2018. The previous directive allowed educational institutions to transfer pregnant students to other schools or colleges, which was later used as a legal precedent to force them from their institutions against their wishes.

The new regulation removes this loophole and grants pregnant students the right to continue their studies at the educational institution and in the format of their choice.







In addition to banning the dismissal of pregnant students, the new regulation requires institutions to provide support to young expecting mothers so they can continue their studies.

This support includes granting maternity leave and adjusting class schedules accordingly.

To ensure that pregnant students receive proper health services, the directive also requires that schools or universities devise a system to escort them to relevant government agencies or service facilities. (NNT)





















