EC says new regulation on party dissolution not aimed at any party in particular

The Election Commission (EC) has asserted its new regulation on political party dissolution is not targeted at any party and was not issued on a whim. The election regulator said the regulation was issued to accommodate a new law forcing justice-related agencies to issue timeframes for completing all justice procedures.







Former election commissioner Somchai Srisutthiyakorn had criticized the EC’s new regulations pertaining to the dissolution of political parties. The new regulations were recently announced in the Government Gazette and provide revised details on the timeframe for evidence and witness gathering for party dissolution. 7 days are being provided for the EC to accept a dissolution proposal, whereas 30 days are being provided for facts and evidence to be collected. The latter timeframe may be extended by 30 days each time an extension request is submitted. Once the Election Commission is asked to vote on the dissolution of a party, the process must be completed within 30 days. The Constitutional Court will make its interpretation of the case.







Mr. Somchai noted the new regulations would allow for political parties to be dissolved more quickly than before.

The Election Commission explained that the revised regulations are meant to accommodate the 2022 bill on timeframes for judicial processes. This law took effect on January 23 this year and stipulates that all agencies involved in the justice system adhere to timeframes for justice procedures. Said agencies include the Ministry of Justice, the Ministry of Interior, the Royal Thai Police, the Office of the National Anti-Corruption Commission, the Constitutional Court, and the Election Commission. These agencies must now set timeframes for all justice procedures, which must be made traceable, so people would receive justice without delay.







The EC asserted it was complying with this law and was not making adjustments to the party dissolution regulation on a whim. It added it was not targeting any political party, saying the rapidly implemented adjustment was for the benefit of improving people’s access to justice procedures. (NNT)





















