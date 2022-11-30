Thailand committed to religious freedom and improvement in livelihoods of Muslim community

Youth leaders from Southeast Asia’s Muslim communities met with Deputy Prime Minister Gen Prawit Wongsuwan, who reiterated Thailand’s religious freedom and commitment to help improve the livelihoods of the Muslim community.

Deputy Prime Minister Gen Prawit Wongsuwan on this occasion emphasized religious freedom in Thailand, where everyone has the right to practice any faith they believe in, with the monarch acting as the upholder of religions. He said this composition allows people in Thailand to have close relations with one another, regardless of their religious beliefs.







The DPM further said the government is committed to the development of southern border provinces to improve the livelihoods of Muslim brothers and sisters.

He said the government will continue supporting the missions of Muslim youth and student associations for humanity and public benefits, as well as promoting cooperation between the government and the civil sector, which is a crucial element for social development.

The visiting youth leaders are members of organizations that promote a correct understanding of Islam, led by the Regional Islamic Da’wah Council of Southeast Asia & the Pacific (RISEAP).







The council, together with the Thai Muslim Student Association (TMSA) and the Young Muslim Association of Thailand (YMAT), is now holding the RISEAP Southeast Asia Youth Leadership and Student Leaders Seminar, in which the visiting youth leaders are participating.

The RISEAP Southeast Asia Youth Leadership and Student Leaders Seminar is currently taking place in Bangkok from 28 to 30 November. (NNT)

































