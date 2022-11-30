Thai health ministry joins armed forces in providing drug rehabilitation services nationwide

The Ministry of Public Health has reached an agreement with several agencies, including the armed forces, to establish a national program for improving access to drug rehabilitation services. The move is part of the government’s ongoing efforts to confront the narcotics issue head-on.

The agreement calls on relevant agencies to help establish treatment and rehabilitation centers for drug users nationwide by the end of next year.







The deal was signed between the Ministry of Public Health, the Royal Thai Armed Forces Headquarters, the Royal Thai Army, the Royal Thai Navy, the Royal Thai Air Force, the Department Of Provincial Administration and the Office of The Narcotics Control Board, in a ceremony presided over by Deputy Permanent Secretary for Public Health Dr Yongyot Thammawut.

Under the agreement, the health ministry will be responsible for administrative work, the establishment of treatment centers, and supervision and quality control at these centers. It will also provide official operational guidelines and promote the exchange and learning of relevant expertise.







Participating military agencies under this agreement will provide land and personnel for the development of these centers, as well as work with partners to support their operations.

The Office of The Narcotics Control Board will meanwhile be responsible for policies, working plans, budgeting and evaluations. It will also continue to work with other agencies to prevent and crack down on drug-related activities, in line with the national plan on narcotics suppression. (NNT)

































