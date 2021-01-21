Thailand Co-Payment subsidy rights taken in 9 minutes; Bangkok, Chonburi highest spending

The spokesperson of the Finance Ministry said people registered for 1.34 million rights under the government’s co-payment scheme within nine minutes.

Kulaya Tantitemit said the 1.34 million subsidy rights remained after the previous registration period for the second phase of the co-payment subsidy scheme.







The registration period on Wednesday was set from 6am to 11pm but all the 1.34 million rights were reserved within nine minutes after the start time.

The people who successfully registered and received a confirmation message must install the Paotang e-wallet. They will receive the subsidy while spending from Jan 25 to March 31.





As of 9pm on Jan 18, about 1.1 million shops joined the co-payment scheme and 13.6 million consumers exercised the subsidy right with the accumulated spending amount of 66.97 billion baht.

The most spending was recorded in Bangkok, followed by Chonburi, Songkhla, Chang Mai and Nakhoh Si Thammarat. (TNA)













