Thai-Myanmar border investigation shows at least 10 police officers involved in laborers smuggling

At least 10 police officers were allegedly involved in smuggling migrant workers across the Thai-Myanmar border and the investigation is underway, said National Police Chief, Pol Gen Suwat Jangyodsuk.







He said the initial investigation on labor smuggling in Kanchanaburi’s Sangkhlaburi district found that state officials and almost ten police officers to be involved in aiding illegal labor smuggling or being negligent over it.

Criminal prosecution and disciplinary action will be taken against the culprits and the investigation is also being conducted in Tak’s Mae Sot district, bordering Myanmar.





The authorities also crackdown on illegal border crossings from Malaysia in the South. The police arrested illegal migrants, sneaking across the border and interrogated them to find out more on smuggling rings and the routes they used, he said. (TNA)













