Thailand new COVID-19 cases fell to 2 digits while death toll rose by one on Wednesday

The number of daily new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours fell to two digits, 59, but the death toll rose by one.

Dr Apisamai Srirangsan, assistant spokeswoman of the Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration, said the 59 new cases consisted of 51 cases of local infection and eight arrivals.







The total cases rose to 12,653. Of them, 2,961 were receiving treatment including 10 severely ill people who were depending on ventilators.

A new fatality increased the death toll to 71 and was a Thai woman aged 48 who had driven for Myanmar workers in the vicinity of the Saphan Song border checkpoint in Mae Sot district of Tak province.





Dr Apisamai said the number of new cases was dropping. Fifteen provinces had no COVID-19 cases and 37 provinces had been free of infection for seven days. The new spread of COVID has covered 62 provinces and Nakhon Phanom was the latest, recording an infected but asymptomatic woman who arrived from Bangkok to visit her relatives.

The 59 new cases showed a decline and the first two-digit increment since Dec 26 after a period of daily three-digit figures, she said. (TNA)













