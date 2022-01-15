Thai Andaman Sea parks make UNESCO World Heritage Centre’s Tentative List

The Director of the Department of National Parks, Wildlife, and Plant Conservation’s foreign affairs division, Sunee Saksuea, said after the country submitted six Andaman national parks to UNESCO for world heritage site entitlement on December 18 last year, they had made way to the tentative list already.







Sunee said the Andaman Sea Nature Reserves which comprise six national parks have been included in the tentative list. The department and related agencies will proceed under the World Heritage Centre’s guidelines and register Thailand’s Andaman Sea Nature Reserves as World Heritage Sites.



Thailand’s Andaman Sea Nature Reserves is located in Ranong, Phang Nga, and Phuket provinces covering Mu Ko Ranong, Laem Son, Mu KoSurin, Mu Ko Similan, Khao Lampi-Hat Thai Mueang, and Sirinat national parks. (NNT)



























