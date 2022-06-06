Thailand co-hosting regional education conference June 5-7

The 2nd Asia-Pacific Regional Education Ministers’ Conference (APREMC) is taking place in Bangkok from June 5-7. Education ministers from across the region have been discussing post-pandemic challenges and priorities in education, as well as the transformation of education in the Asia-Pacific.







Education Minister Treenuch Thienthong said UNESCO gave her ministry the honor of jointly hosting the 2nd APREMC. The three-day conference revolves around recovery in the education system and accelerating educational progress in line with the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). The conference’s theme also centers on responsive, relevant and resilient education systems.





According to Treenuch, the conference is a platform for education ministers and specialists to discuss regional post-pandemic education challenges and priorities. (NNT)

































