Pride Parade returns to Bangkok

The Pride Parade resumed on Sunday in Bangkok in 16 years, moving from Wat Khaek to Silom Soi 2, to campaign for gender equality.

The first parade since 2006 celebrated the Pride Month and called for changes to promote gender equality including laws to certify same-sex marriage, gender identities concerning titles and public welfare related to gender identities.







Regarding the demand on same-sex marriage, participants proposed amendments to Section 1448 of the Civil and Commercial Code to legalize the marriage of people of different and same sexes to promote dignity and end discrimination.

As for the legal amendment on titles, participants in the parade proposed people have the right to choose their favorite titles regardless of their assigned sexes.







They also campaigned for the freedom of clothing and hairstyles and the environments and atmospheres at educational institutions that are friendly to all genders. Besides, they proposed curricula should become non-binary and teach students about gender diversity. (TNA)































