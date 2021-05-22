Thailand closes schools in Bangkok and 3 other provinces, 17 more must seek approval to reopen

The Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) has extended the closure of schools in Bangkok, Nonthaburi, Pathum Thani and Samut Prakan to control COVID-19. The Education Ministry plans to start the new school term on June 14th.

CCSA spokesman Dr. Thaveesilp Visanuyothin said schools will not reopen in the four provinces, which were listed as dark red zones. Classes will be held online and on television education channels.







According to the CCSA, in 17 provinces, which are defined as red zones, the management of schools must seek approval from their provincial communicable disease committee to reopen. The other 56 provinces are orange zones and their local schools can reopen.

Dr. Thaveesilp said however, schools in red and orange zones are prohibited from organizing any activity that would bring together more than 50 people. Schools in these two zones can organize a combination of onsite and online education to suit their needs. (NNT)





























