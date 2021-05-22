Phuket underway to begin welcoming tourists from July 1

Provinces across the nation have begun preparations to facilitate vaccination of the general public starting in June.

Nonthaburi province has introduced the Non Prom application, to expedite the registration of those wishing to receive a vaccination at a non-hospital site including Impact Forum Muang Thong Thani. Deputy Governor Nisakorn Wisitsornat has inspected the location, which has been set up to handle over 5,000 people a day, and encouraged the province’s residents to begin signing up for their doses.







Meanwhile, preparations in Phuket are underway for the province to begin welcoming tourists from July 1st under the Phuket Tourism Sandbox project. Part of the effort includes vaccinating the entire population of the island; residents have shown their eagerness to take part. The province created the website www.ภูเก็ตต้องชนะ.com to organize its vaccination project and has condensed the entire registration process to no more than 45 minutes.

Elsewhere, Samut Sakhon is to launch a call center, to operate from May 25 to August 14, allowing residents to call 0 – 3417 – 1200 between 8am and 6pm daily to register for vaccinations, and to ask any questions. Both Thai and foreign residents are welcome to sign up for a vaccination, with the project running for three months – June to August – during which a targeted 600,000 people will be inoculated with the AstraZeneca vaccine. Already, 110,011 people have received both their doses.







Aiding the effort, military units have launched a promotional campaign for COVID-19 vaccinations, seeking to communicate information and news to the public to boost confidence in the vaccination program. Soldiers are to answers any queries the public may have and encourage use of the Mor Prom application. (NNT)























