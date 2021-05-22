Bangkok sets railway hub for vaccinations among transport workers from May 24

Bang Sue Central Station has been prepared to serve as a COVID-19 vaccination center for Ministry of Transport service providers starting on May 24.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Public Health Anutin Chanvirakul, and Minister of Transport Saksiam Chidchob led an inspection of Bang Sue Central Station, viewing its weighing, blood pressure check, registration and vaccination stations along with its 30 minute monitoring area, as it has been prepared as an out of hospital vaccination location for frontline public transport service providers under the state. Land, marine, air and rail operators are to be served at the station alongside taxi and motorcycle taxi drivers, two at-risk groups that regularly interact with the public.







Vaccinations are to take place May 24-31 between 9am and 8pm with 10,000 people to receive jabs daily. The station was chosen for its size and good ventilation. It is now 100 percent ready for the undertaking and will utilize Sinovac and AstraZeneca vaccines.

The station will remain open for all of 2021 and will serve other state units once transport operators are vaccinated. Over 60,000 people have registered for a vaccination at the station. (NNT)























