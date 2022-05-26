Thailand closely monitoring monkeypox infections

The government is closely monitoring the spread of the monkeypox disease after upgrading the status of the virus as a communicable disease on Tuesday.

The Ministry of Public Health stated that officials are preparing prevention measures for monkeypox following the decision by the ministry’s academic committee to classify the virus as a communicable disease. Authorities assured that no cases have been found in Thailand since screening measures for the virus began following the status upgrade.



Dr. Chakrarat Pittayawonganon, director of the Bureau of Epidemiology at the Department of Disease Control (DDC), said that monkeypox is less transmissible than the novel coronavirus. He explained that while most patients have recovered without medical intervention, there have been some severe cases, particularly in immunodeficient children.







The World Health Organization (WHO) reported 131 confirmed monkeypox cases and 106 possible cases in 19 countries. Following the increase in infections, DDC director-general Dr. Opas Karnkawinpong said the department is screening international arrivals through the Thailand Pass system.





According to government spokesperson Thanakorn Wangboonkongchana, Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha issued a warning against illegal animal smuggling since these animals could potentially be the hosts of the virus. He also instructed officials to ramp up anti-smuggling measures along border areas to prevent the virus from entering the country.

The Ministry also advised people traveling to Europe and Africa to use extreme caution, avoid crowded areas, wash their hands frequently, and always wear a face mask in public to prevent contracting the disease. (NNT)

































