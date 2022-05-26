Thailand extends ‘We Travel Together’ tourism incentive campaign until Sept 30

The Cabinet has approved an extension of the “Rao Tiew Duay Kan” (We Travel Together) tourism incentive campaign by adding 1.5 million additional rights and extending the deadline from May 31 to September 30.

According to reports, eligible registrants can receive a 40% discount on hotel rooms and restaurants, up to a maximum of 3,000 baht per night, as part of the campaign. Travelers will also receive an e-voucher and a 40% flight refund when checking out of their hotels.



The subsidy is reportedly limited to 2 million room nights and 600,000 airline tickets.

The Ministry of Tourism and Sports said all two million campaign rights available since April have been utilized, prompting the agency to propose an extension to accommodate more tourists.







According to the agency, the extension will be funded with a leftover budget of approximately 4 billion baht from the previous phase.

It added that as soon as Krungthai Bank, which manages the Pao Tang application, has completed optimizing its personal identification system, the registration period for the extension will be officially announced. (NNT)

































