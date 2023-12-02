Thailand climbs digital competitiveness rankings

According to the World Digital Competitiveness Ranking 2023, Thailand has secured the 35th position out of 64 countries and economies, marking a rise of 5 positions from the previous year.

Government spokesman Chai Wacharoke highlighted the positive development in Thailand’s digital capabilities, emphasizing the government’s commitment to further enhance its position in the digital landscape. The government aims to achieve a position within the top 30 countries by the year 2026.







The ranking was conducted by the International Institute for Management Development (IMD). The evaluation criteria comprise three main aspects: technology, knowledge, and future readiness.

Thailand’s performance in the 2023 ranking is as follows:

Technology: Ranked 15th (improved by 5 positions) Knowledge: Ranked 41st (improved by 4 positions) Future Readiness: Ranked 42nd (improved by 7 positions)

The government sees these results as a positive indication of Thailand’s progress in embracing digital transformation and is determined to continue fostering growth in these key areas. (TNA)



























