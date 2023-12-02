Labour Ministry to push for overtime pay for security guards

The Ministry of Labour is set to propose the law amendment on the overtime pay to benefit security guards nationwide. Labour Minister Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn discussed the progress in revising the legislation governing the payment rates for security guards whose working hours exceed 8 hours.

The Department of Labor Protection and Welfare has been assigned to draft the proposal for consideration by the Cabinet on December 12.







Once approved, the Ministry of Labor will enact ministerial regulations to ensure immediate implementation as a New Year gift for 400,000 security guards across the country.

Emphasizing the need for change, the Minister highlighted instances where security personnel, without receiving overtime pay, are required to work 12 hours. This situation becomes even more challenging if colleagues do not show up for the next shift, forcing them to work for an additional 12 hours, exceeding the human body's capacity for such work.







Therefore, after the amendment, the Department of Labor Protection and Welfare can establish ministerial regulations stipulating that security guards can work up to 8 hours a day, with overtime pay mandated for any hours beyond that, aligning with standard practices in other professions. (TNA)




























