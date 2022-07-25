Thailand Climate Action Conference (TCAC) to take place on August 5-6

Thailand is holding a national-level climate action conference modeled after the United Nations’ COP conferences next month. The event is expected to contribute to the entire scope of Thailand’s handling of climate change issues.

Natural Resources and Environment Minister Warawut Silpa-archa said his ministry will host Thailand Climate Action Conference (TCAC) on August 5-6. The event will take place at Royal Paragon Hall on the 5th floor of Siam Paragon shopping mall.







TCAC will be the world's first climate change conference to simulate the format of the United Nations climate change conference or COP. In place of COP discussions on various nations' climate change efforts, TCAC will involve talks on climate change handling by each province in Thailand. One objective is to foster climate change understanding among the public and target groups. This is so the parties will provide their cooperation for the drive toward carbon neutrality in 2050 and net zero emissions in 2065.





Exhibits under 4 topics will be part of TCAC. These topics include climate actions, climate technology, green and blue carbon, and climate finance and cooperation.

Mr. Warawut said it is necessary for humans to adjust in time to meet climate change and be able to live in a changing world. (NNT)


































