Prachantakham Mini-half Marathon to launch in PrachinBuri on August 28

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) would like to invite runners and spectators to the 1st Prachantakham Mini-half Marathon, which will take place on 28 August, 2022, in Prachantakham District of PrachinBuri Province.

Featuring a 5-km Fun Run, 10.5-km Mini Marathon and 21-km Half Marathon, the event aims to raise money to help improve the quality of life of local underprivileged and disabled people, to promote walking and running for the good exercise and health of all, and to help publicise the Prachantakham area’s natural tourist attractions.







Registration for those wanting to run in the 1st Prachantakham Mini-half Marathon – which is being held at the Prachantakham District Office – is open until 18 August, 2022 (or until 1,000 participants have registered) via https://paiwing.com/event/prachantakam-mini-half-marathon/.

The entry fee is 450 Baht for the Fun Run, 500 Baht for the Mini Marathon, and 600 Baht (including a Finisher shirt upon race completion) for the Half Marathon. A VIP entry fee of 1,000 Baht is available for any of the three distances and includes souvenirs.





The event schedule for Sunday, 28 August begins at 05.20 Hrs. with check-in and warm-up activities. The 21-km Half Marathon starts at 05.30 Hrs, followed by the 10.5-km Mini Marathon at 06.00 Hrs., and the 5-km Fun Run at 06.15 Hrs. A trophy presentation will be held at 07.30 Hrs.

Prachantakham District is located around 150 km east of Bangkok.



































