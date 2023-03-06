Thai Deputy PM endorses southern nature tourism development

Deputy Prime Minister Gen Prawit Wongsuwan recently visited Satun to inspect the progress of various projects aimed at fostering development in the southern border provinces. He also endorsed the development of Satun’s Adang island into a world-class nature tourism destination and promised to assist fishermen impacted by a recent ban on fishing in a national park area.

During the visit, Gen Prawit attended a meeting with the Southern Border Provinces Development Strategy Committee. He then observed a booth presenting egg hen-rearing under the KKU-1 program promoting comprehensive poultry farming.







The program aims to elevate the livestock industry in the southern border provinces in accordance with the 2023 to 2027 southern border provinces’ halal economic corridor initiative. Additionally, the program seeks to ensure that supplies of halal livestock products continue to meet demand and comply with various international standards.

The program is being driven by the Southern Border Provinces Administrative Center in collaboration with several partners including the Ministry of Agriculture, Prince of Songkla University, Khon Kaen University and the Central Islamic Council of Thailand.







The strategy committee considered nine agendas, the first being the establishment of Satun University by the year 2029. Other matters included the development of Adang island into a major nature tourism destination; the accelerated construction of a road linking the new Sadao customs house to Malaysia’s Bukit Kayu Hitam border point; and the issuance of regulations concerning the rehabilitation of residents affected by unrest in the deep south. (NNT)



























