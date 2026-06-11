Pattaya vows ‘if we don’t protect it today there may be nothing left tomorrow’

PATTAYA, Thailand – Pattaya City officials, together with enforcement officers and special affairs staff, have continued operations along Pattaya Beach to tackle illegal occupation of public space, focusing on the unauthorized rental of beach mats and chairs to tourists. Authorities carried out inspections along the beachfront as part of ongoing efforts to maintain order and ensure that public beach areas remain accessible to everyone.

Officials said the issue has been persistent, with some encroachers allegedly taking advantage of the area on a daily basis and gradually creeping into public land in ways that are not always immediately visible. They warned that if no action is taken, public beachfront areas could be permanently lost to private use over time.







During the operation, officers targeted individuals found illegally placing mats, chairs, and other items for commercial rental on public land, which violates local regulations governing the use of public spaces and prohibits unauthorized commercial activities on the beach. All confiscated items were seized and transported to the Pattaya City Enforcement Office for storage, where they will be held pending legal proceedings and fines under applicable regulations.

Officials said the operation is part of a broader effort to preserve the cleanliness, safety, and orderliness of the beachfront while ensuring fair and proper use of public spaces for both residents and tourists. They stressed that consistent enforcement is necessary to prevent repeat offences and protect the long-term integrity of the coastline.



City officials reiterated the guiding principle behind the campaign: “If we don’t protect it today, there may be nothing left tomorrow”, emphasizing that Pattaya is committed to safeguarding public beachfront areas not only for current residents and visitors, but also for future generations. They also reaffirmed the city’s commitment to its long-term vision of “Clean Safe Convenient and Sustainable Pattaya”, which continues to guide policies aimed at balancing tourism, public access, and environmental responsibility. Authorities added that enforcement actions will continue regularly to maintain order and ensure that public spaces are preserved as shared assets for the community and future generations.























































