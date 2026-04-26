Thailand, China media ties deepen as PRD and Xinhua push for tech-driven cooperation

BEIJING, China – People’s Republic of China, Sudruetai Lertkasem, Director-General of the Government Public Relations Department (PRD), together with her delegation, met with Fu Hua, President of Xinhua News Agency, and senior executives to follow up on progress under the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) and to discuss future directions for cooperation on April 23, 2026, in Beijing.

The PRD Director-General proposed enhancing personnel capacity and elevating media operations, with an emphasis on applying modern communication technologies to improve efficiency and agility. She also invited Xinhua experts to serve as advisors in Thailand, contributing to system development and laying the foundation for transforming PRD into a national information hub, drawing on Xinhua’s experience as a leading global media organization.







The President of Xinhua News Agency expressed support for these proposals and reaffirmed readiness to strengthen cooperation in three key areas: jointly promoting positive narratives of Thai–Chinese relations, enhancing collaboration on international media platforms, and sharing resources to expand public access to information. He also invited the PRD Director-General to attend the Xinhua Global Media Forum, to be held in Shenzhen and Beijing later this year.

Both sides also discussed convening the next Joint Technical Committee (JTC) meeting to determine operational directions under the MoU framework, ensuring alignment with the rapidly evolving digital media landscape. The Thai side proposed hosting the meeting in Thailand within 2026.

On this occasion, the Xinhua News Agency President presented the English edition of the book The Governance of China by President Xi Jinping to the Director-General, reflecting China’s development philosophy and governance approach in the contemporary era.

The PRD and Xinhua News Agency signed their cooperation agreement on news exchange and media facilitation on February 6, 2025. The partnership remains in force, and this visit marks a significant step in further strengthening collaboration to be more effective, modern, and responsive to the needs of people in both countries, while enhancing connections with global media networks. (NNT)

















































