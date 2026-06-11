Sunshine, sea and even rainy June days Pattaya remains a retirement favorite

PATTAYA, Thailand – Despite rising living costs in many Western countries, Pattaya continues to attract retirees from around the world who are drawn by its warm climate, coastal lifestyle, and relaxed pace of life. Even in June, during Thailand’s rainy season, Pattaya enjoys temperatures above 30°C, with brief showers often giving way to sunshine. For many retirees, the ability to enjoy beach walks, outdoor dining, and an active lifestyle year-round is a major advantage over the long, cold winters experienced in Europe and North America. Jomtien Beach remains a popular spot for long-term foreign residents, while the city’s international restaurants, shopping centers, healthcare facilities, and established foreign community add to its appeal.







Local businesses say retirees play an important role in Pattaya’s economy, particularly during the quieter low season. While many retirees tend to spend carefully and live within fixed pension incomes, they contribute to the local economy every day through regular purchases at restaurants, cafés, markets, convenience stores, pharmacies, and service businesses. Unlike short-term tourists, their consistent year-round spending helps many local businesses maintain a steady income during months when visitor numbers are lower.



Business operators note that June and other rainy-season months can be challenging for tourism-dependent enterprises, making the presence of long-term foreign residents especially valuable. Their daily spending on housing, food, healthcare, transportation, and leisure activities provides a reliable source of revenue that supports jobs and small businesses across the city. As more people look for comfortable places to spend their retirement years, Pattaya continues to stand out as a destination offering sunshine, seaside living, and a lifestyle many find difficult to match elsewhere.

















































