Thailand-China ‘Pan-Beibu Gulf Economic Cooperation’ targets exports of farm products

Commerce Minister Jurin Laksanawisit will promote the exports of Thai farm products including fruits in the Pan-Beibu Gulf Economic Cooperation Forum.







Mallika Boonmeetrakul, advisor to the commerce minister, said Mr Jurin would attend via a teleconference system the 11th Pan-Beibu Gulf Economic Cooperation Forum to be organized in Nanning, China, on Oct 15.

According to Ms Mallika, Mr Jurin will emphasize a maritime connection concept known as the New International Land-Sea Trade Corridor that will be beneficial to the exports of Thai farm products including fruits to China.









He will propose cooperation among ports of countries around the Beibu Gulf and the use of the ASEAN-China Free Trade Agreement (ACFTA) which has resulted in mutual duty exemption on 90% of product items.

China remains the most important trading partner of Thailand with the bilateral trade value of US$79.5 billion last year.

The Pan-Beibu Gulf Economic Cooperation Forum involves representatives of countries bordering the Beibu Gulf and the South China Sea namely Brunei, China, Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam. (TNA)











