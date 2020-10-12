Myanmar trucks banned from entering border town of Mae Sot, West Thailand

Tak province has banned Myanmar trucks from entering the border town of Mae Sot and allowed the vehicles to load or unload goods at the border after three Myanmar truck drivers were found to be infected with Covid-19.







The order was put into effect on Sunday and designated areas were set up at the border for the goods carrying vehicles, which must leave Thailand within seven hours.

Please Support Pattaya Mail

The new rule came after the reports of Myarmar truck drivers, who were found being infected with Coivd-19 during the active testing of 60 persons on Friday. They were sent back to receive the treatment in Myawaddy.









On the following day, more tests were conducted on 74 persons at two warehouses, where the infected truck drivers came to unload goods.

One more Myanmar truck driver tested positive for the virus, Dr Sophon Iamsirithavorn, chief of the Communicable Disease Division said on Sunday



Loading…

Health officials are conducting coronavirus tests on more people, who the infected truck drivers had come in contact with in other areas.

Security authorities in four border provinces – Tak, Mae Hong Son, Chiang Mai and Chiang Rai are on high alert to prevent people crossing the borders from Myanmar illegally after the number of coronavirus cases there, continues to rise. (TNA)











