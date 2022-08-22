Thailand-China flights could jump from 3 to 15 per week in September

Passenger flights between Thailand and China could see a five-fold increase in September, as authorities discuss adding more scheduled flights between the two nations.

According to the Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand (CAAT), the Civil Aviation Administration of China (CAAC) recently contacted the authority about the possibility of increasing passenger flights between China and Thailand. The CAAC proposed increasing the number of flights from three to fifteen per week.







The CAAC also requested a list of Thai airlines interested in flying to China so that Chinese airports could prepare for increased traffic. In response to this request, the CAAT met with Thai airline operators to assess their interest, with the intention of submitting the flight plan to the CAAC by this week.







The CAAT acknowledges that China is still maintaining strict disease control measures and that additional flights would prioritize business or necessary trips between the two countries. However, the CAAT said Thai authorities are preparing for more arrivals when China relaxes its travel restrictions. (NNT)

































