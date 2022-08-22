Cannabis amendment bill ready for second reading, says Thai Health Minister

Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul has confirmed the completion of the bill to amend existing cannabis and hemp regulations that will undergo a second reading in the House of Representatives this week.

The minister reiterated that the decriminalization of cannabis was intended to allow for its medical, not recreational, usage and for the herb to become an economic crop in order to bring in additional revenue.

Minister Anutin further noted that tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), the psychoactive component of cannabis, will remain illegal at levels in excess of 0.2% and the market for cannabis products strictly regulated. (NNT)

































