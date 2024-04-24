Thailand- China extending human resource development to third countries

Mr. Wattanawit Gajaseni, Deputy Director-General, Acting Director-General of Thailand International Cooperation Agency (TICA), and Mr. Zhao Fengtao, Vice Chairman of China International Development Cooperation Agency (CIDCA), signed the “Memorandum of Understanding on Human Resource Development Cooperation between Thailand International Cooperation Agency of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Thailand and China International Development Cooperation Agency of the People’s Republic of China” at Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Thailand on 23 April 2024.







The aforementioned MoU aimed at promoting human resource development through sharing of knowledge and expertise in the area of agriculture, health, Science, Technology and Innovation (STI) and other mutually agreed areas of cooperation, not only at bilateral level between Thailand and China, but also through trilateral cooperation by extending both sides’ knowledge and expertise to the third countries. At last, this will contribute to the attainment of the United Nations 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development. (MFA)























































