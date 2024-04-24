Minister of Foreign Affairs welcomes African Ambassadors’ Group from 6 countries

H.E. Mr. Parnpree Bahiddha-Nukara, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, on 22 April 2024, along with H.E. Mr. Sihasak Phuangketkeow, Vice Minister for Foreign Affairs, and heads and officers of the Department of South Asian, Middle East and African Affairs, welcomed the African Ambassadors’ Group from 6 countries, namely (1) H.E. Mr. Lindsay Kimwole Kiptiness, Ambassador of the Republic of Kenya and Dean the African Ambassadors’ Group (2) H.E. Mr. Abderrahim Rahhaly, Ambassador of the Kingdom of Morocco, (3) H.E. Mr. Darkey Ephraim Africa, Ambassador of the Republic of South Africa, (4) H.E. Mrs. Hala Youssef Ahmed Ragab, Ambassador of the Arab Republic of Egypt, (5) H.E. Mrs. Constance Chemwayi, Ambassador of the Republic of Zimbabwe with residence in Kuala Lumpur, and (6) Mr. Mohammed Idris Haidra , Chargé d’affaires a.i., Embassy of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.







On this occasion, the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs gave an overview of Thailand’s new proactive foreign policy to Africa, especially the Thailand-Africa Initiative (TAI), which comprises 4 pillars of cooperation: political cooperation, development cooperation, economic cooperation and global strategic cooperation. The African Ambassadors pleasantly accepted and fully supported this Initiative. Moreover, both sides agreed to cooperate on economic and technical development under the framework of South-South Cooperation, aiming at collectively achieving international peace, security and sustainable development in Africa and beyond. (MFA)



















































