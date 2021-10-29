Bangkok restores canals, footpaths and green spaces network to better link areas

The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) is restoring the city’s network of canals, roads, footpaths, and green areas to better link the various localities of the city, with 5 projects set to be completed by the year’s end as New Year’s presents for Bangkok dwellers.







Bangkok Governor Pol. Maj. Gen. Aswin Kwanmuang explained that the initiative, titled “Restoring the City, Linking Locales and Weaving the Future,” is a concept for the systemic development of Bangkok wherein the BMA will collaborate with the public, private and civil sectors in developing the capital city’s environmental infrastructure.



According to the governor, the project’s underlying principle is the restoration of canals, roads, footpaths, and green areas so they would comprehensively link the various localities of Bangkok, and restore interactions between the city and its environment. Five projects are being piloted under the initiative. The project expected to be completed first involves the development of a ‘canalside park’ linking Chong Nonsi Canal to Sathon Canal. The remaining projects include renovation projects for Silom and Rama 1 roads, the development of Lumphini Park to mark its 100th anniversary, and the restoration of Phadung Krung Kasem Canal. The governor said all 5 projects will be completed and open for service by the end of December, becoming New Year’s presents for the people of Bangkok.







The BMA plans to expand on the results of the pilot projects and carry out the initiative in 5 more locations in the future. These include areas marked by the BMA as the Central Business District, the Old City, Thonburi, New Business District, and the Commerce and Medical District. (NNT)























































