Thailand celebrates Pride month under the theme ‘Beyond Gender’

Thailand is currently celebrating Pride Month nationwide, including ‘Bangkok Pride 2023’. The festivities have drawn people of various gender identities to participate in the pride parades, all under the theme ‘Beyond Gender’.

The “Beyond Gender” pride celebration kicked off on Sunday, June 4th, featuring six unique parades and performances. The processions started at the Phatumwan intersection and proceeded to the Ratchaprasong intersection. This also marks the second pride celebration since last year’s event, known as Pride Narumit.







Bangkok Pride Month 2023 has been organized with the goal of promoting gender recognition, marriage equality, sex workers’ rights, and equal health rights for the LGBTQ+ community. The event also featured various activities and vibrant parades symbolizing the LGBTQ+ community.

The parades underscored the significance of promoting diverse sexual orientations and gender identities, with the aim of enhancing individual well-being and people’s overall quality of life.

In addition, the parades sparked a public conversation about gender equality and creating an inclusive society, while also raising awareness and advocating for vital human rights such as same-sex marriage.







Numerous social and community organizations, political party leaders, activists, and LGBTQ+ community networks participated in the parades, showcasing their unique characteristics and contributions.

Meanwhile, Locations across Thailand have been decorated in vibrant colors of rainbow flags to celebrate Pride Month. Many companies have launched campaigns to commemorate this occasion, while the province of Chiang Mai took it further by hosting a Pride celebration event earlier in May. This was seen as reflecting Thailand’s robust support for the LGBTQ+ community.

Thailand is also aspiring to host WorldPride 2028, further reaffirming the nation’s commitment to embracing diversity. (NNT)















