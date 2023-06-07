Lisa Blackpink embraces Thai heritage and spotlights local fabrics during trip to Wat Mahathat in Ayutthaya

In a captivating display of Thai soft power, Lalisa “Lisa” Manoban of the globally renowned K-pop group BLACKPINK, has yet again sparked widespread interest by brandishing her Thai heritage.

Still hot on the heels of her ’LALISA’ success, Lisa continues to spotlight Thai culture. A recent Instagram post showing her in traditional Thai attire at an Ayutthaya temple, together with her previous endorsement of “street meatballs”, have seen a surge in popularity, further reinforcing Thai soft power to her 94.5 million followers.







The photos show Lisa dressed in local attire while paying respects at Wat Mahathat of Ayutthaya Historical Park. The images also capture a prominent Thai landmark – a Buddha head entwined within the roots of a Bodhi tree. The post has generated a massive response from fans, many of whom say they now plan to follow in her footsteps.

Diana Flipo, a prominent actress and close friend of Lisa, also posted photos of Lisa wearing a Thai outfit at Wat Maenangpleum in Ayutthaya with friends.

These posts sparked curiosity among many about the origins of the Thai fabrics worn by Lisa. After careful research, fans found that the fabric, locally made in Udon Thani, was supplied by a store owned by Diana’s mother. There has since been enormous demand for the fabric, resulting in the line selling out and customers ending up on a waiting list for the next stock, which is painstakingly handwoven.

The institute for the promotion of Thai handicrafts also posted about Lisa's dress, describing it as the famous "clay-dyed cotton fabric" – a renowned work from Udon Thani. (NNT)


































