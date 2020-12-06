Thailand celebrates King Rama IX legacy throughout December

Celebrating Father’s Day and the birthday of His Majesty the late King Bhumibol Adulyadej, on 5th December, the Ministry of Higher Education, Science, Research and Innovation has created a display of the late king’s royal contributions in an exhibition open to the public, to celebrate his legacy; it runs until the end of the month.







The Ministry of Higher Education, Science, Research and Innovation (MHESI) today unveiled the special exhibition on His Majesty King Bhumibol Adulyadej’s legacy, presenting his philosophy and methods which lead to royally initiated projects.





The exhibition is divided into two main zones, with the first presenting the royal methods of soil restoration and water management, while the second zone presents the initiation of a mangrove forest and a coastal resource restoration project at Ao Khung Kraben.

Please Support Pattaya Mail

The Minister of Higher Education, Science, Research and Innovation Anek Laothamatas, has invited the Thai public to visit the exhibition and learn about King Bhumibol’s work philosophy on various subjects including the sciences and technology that can be materialized in daily life.









He said the ministry is working to establish a Sufficiency Economy Philosophy Institute to promote Thailand’s economic models, wisdom, arts and sciences to the world.

The MHESI’s King Bhumibol exhibition, is open everyday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on the ground floor of the Chamchuri Square building in Bangkok. The exhibition runs until 31st December. (NNT)







