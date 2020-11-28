Riviera Group’s Monaco takes top prize at Thailand Property Awards

The Riviera Group won the ‘Best Condo Development’ (Eastern Seaboard) prize at the Thailand Property Awards for the fifth consecutive year for its 40-story Jomtien Beach Monaco tower.







The luxury condominium that topped out in July is spread out over three rai with 412 units in different sizes. Its unique design and architecture, both modern and sophisticated, allow 77 percent of the units to have unobstructed ocean views.

No other developer has won the prestigious Best Condominium award five times in total, let alone in consecutive years.

Riviera’s latest project, Ocean Drive, also in Jomtien, won a runner-up prize in the top category.

Ocean Drive is being built to be bright and fun for new generations with different styles representing uniqueness and confidence in modern design that is passionate, sexy and luxurious. It is scheduled for completion at the end of 2022.

Monaco also picked up the ‘Best Condo Interior Design’(Eastern Seaboard) Award, which surprised no one who has visited the showroom or model condo.

Riviera founders Winston and Sukanya Gale took turns on stage praising their team, which each year takes home more than a dozen prizes at the awards, which this year were held despite the Covid-19 crisis at Bangkok’s Athenee Hotel.

Everyone noted how difficult 2020 has been, both on a personal and business level, but the founders heralded the teamwork of their staff, repeating their mantra that “no one person can make all this happen.”









With this success, Riviera can no longer be considered just a Pattaya phenomenon. While the company is the city’s best ambassadors, their upmarket but accessible developments sweep awards ceremonies year in and year out.

Winston Gale said that Monaco’s main buildings are all but finished, apart from painting exteriors and finishing the buildings’ rooftop crowns. The project will be handed over a few months early before Summer 2021.

The remaining development focus is on the carpark, pool and public areas.

Given the pandemic, there still are condominium units available for foreign buyers, so it’s not too late to grab the best condo in Thailand in 2020.











