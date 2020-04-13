Thailand celebrates ‘COVID-19-Free Songkran, Save Elderly’

BANGKOK – During Songkran this year, the government has asked people to follow the communicable disease preventive measures by refraining from traveling or organizing Songkran events at all levels.





The government has urged people to comply with the ‘COVID-19-Free Songkran, Save Elderly’ campaign by refraining from returning to their hometowns, not organizing Songkran events at all levels, not pouring water on the elderly and asking for blessings, and not attending activities with a large group of people or traveling to risk areas.

In keeping with tradition, people can sprinkle water on Buddha images at their homes and express their gratitude to their parents and ask for blessings from them provided they maintain a 2-meter distance and wear face masks at all times. People are urged to express love and gratitude to their parents who are far away via mobile phone or online media.

Following these guidelines will preserve the valuable Songkran tradition, while remaining in compliance with the COVID-19 outbreak preventive measures.(NNT)











