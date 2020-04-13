Pattaya sees thunderstorms, easterly wind over the Gulf this week

Weather Warning – ‘Summer Thunderstorms in Upper Thailand’

No. 7 Time Issued: April 13, 2020

Another round of rather intense high-pressure from China cover upper Thailand and the South China Sea while hot condition covers the upper country. Outbreaks of summer storms, together with thunderstorms and gusty winds lightning strikes and hail are also possible in the North and the Central. People should beware of the severe weather by keeping off open air, big trees and unsecured buildings, and farmers should prevent for crop damage.







Affected provinces are as follows:

13 April 2020

North: Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Lamphun, Lampang, Phayao, Phrae, Nan, Uttaradit, Phetchabun, Phitsanulok, Phichit, Sukhothai, Kamphaengphet and Tak.

Northeast: Loei, Nong Bua Lamphu, KhonKaen, Chaiyaphum, Nakhon Ratchasima, Buri Ram and Surin.

East: Nakhon Nayok, PrachinBuri, Sa Kaeo, Chachoengsao, Chon Buri, Rayong, Chanthaburi and Trat.

Central: Nakhon Sawan, Lop Buri, Saraburi, Uthai Thani, Chai Nat, Ang Thong, Sing Buri, Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya, SuphanBuri, Kanchanaburi, Nakhon Pathom, Ratchaburi and Samut Songkhram including Bangkok and its vicinity.







14 April 2020

North: Mae Hong Son, Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Lamphun, Lampang, Sukhothai, Kamphaengphet and Tak.

Northeast: Loei, Nong Bua Lamphu, KhonKaen, Chaiyaphum, Nakhon Ratchasima and Buri Ram.

East: Chon Buri, Rayong, Chanthaburi and Trat.

Central: Nakhon Sawan, Chai Nat, Ang Thong, Sing Buri, Uthai Thani, SuphanBuri, Kanchanaburi and Ratchaburi.

The advisory is in effect on 13 April 2020, at 11.00 a.m.

This next issue will be at 13 April 2020, at 5.00 p.m.

(Signed) Gp.Capt. Somsak Khaosuwan

(Somsak Khaosuwan)

Director-General

Thai Meteorological Department

Loading…

The high-pressure system from China covers upper Thailand and the South China Sea. Outbreaks of thunderstorms with gusty winds are likely in the North and the Central and hail. People should beware of the severe condition by keeping off big trees, and unsecured buildings. Farmers should prepare for crop damage.

Loading…

During 13 – 14 Apr, hot during the day. Isolated thunderstorms with gusty wind. Minimum temperature 25-27 °C. Maximum temperature 32-35°C. Southerly wind 10-30 km/hr. During 15 – 19 Apr, hot. Isolated thundershowers. Minimum temperature 26-28 °C. Maximum temperature 34-39°C. Southerly wind 10-20 km/hr.

Weather Warning – ‘Summer Thunderstorms in East’ covering provinces of Nakhon Nayok, PrachinBuri, Sa Kaeo, Chachoengsao, Chon Buri, Rayong, Chanthaburi and Trat.











