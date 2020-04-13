Thailand has 33 more confirmed coronavirus cases – a stable trend

BANGKOK-Thailand’s COVID-19 infection graph is showing a stable trend, with 33 confirmed new infections and three deaths reported today.







Dr Taweesin Visanuyothin, the spokesman for Thailand’s Center for the COVID-19 Situation Administration, disclosed 33 more confirmed cases today, taking the total number of infections to 2,551, with 1,218 already cured. The three deaths reported today, take the total number of deaths to 38.

The three deaths comprise a man aged 74 with diabetes and Hyperlipidemia, with a history of visiting a local market and regularly meeting with members of his family. The second death was a woman aged 65 suffering from obesity and Hyperlipidemia, who visited her relatives in Chumphon province in March. The other death was a man of 44 with severe symptoms from the first day of his hospitalization.

Meanwhile the 33 new cases are mostly from Bangkok at 14 cases, followed by five from Yala, four in Phuket, three in Pattani, two in Narathiwat, two in SamutSakhon, 1 from Loei, 1 from Chonburi, and 1 in Nakhon Si Thammarat.

Meanwhile, there are nine provinces that have been able to maintain a zero infection rate, comprising Kamphaengphet, Chai Nat, Trat, Nan, Bueng Kan, Phichit, Ranong, Singburi, and Angthong

Given the concern among some members of the public, that cured patients may carry the virus back to the community, the spokesperson assured such citizens, that patients who are fully cured have immunity as in cases of influenza. So, there is no risk of transmission or only at a very low rate, therefore don’t be afraid. This group of people now cured of the virus, can safely donate plasma that can be used to treat infected patients. (NNT)











