Thailand reports 17 new of Covid-19 cases, all returnees from the Middle East

BANGKOK – Thailand on Thursday reported 14 new cases of Covid-19 on Thursday, bringing the total cases to 3,101 and no new deaths.







All of the new cases are Thai returnees from abroad in state quarantine, said Taweesin Wissanuyothin, a spokesman of the Centre of Covid-19 Situation Administration (CCSA).

Most of them or 13 returned from Kuwait and were placed under state quarantine in Bangkok. Two more cases arrived from Qatar and were in state quarantine in Samut Prakan.

Two others returned from Saudi Arabia and entered the kingdom through the Padang Besar checkpoint. They were placed in state quarantine in Songkhla.

The death toll remains at 58. The total recovery cases were recorded at 2,968 and 75 coronavirus patients are being treated at hospitals. (TNA)











