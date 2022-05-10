Thailand caps diesel price at 32 baht per liter until May 16

The board of the Oil Fuel Fund resolved to cap the diesel price at 32 baht per liter until May 16 to help curb the cost of living.

Wisak Watanasap, director of the Oil Fuel Fund Office, said the board decided to cap the diesel price at 32 baht per liter this week to help reduce the cost of living.



According to him, the world diesel price was at US$160.65 per barrel on May 6.

The OFFO board raised the diesel price to 32 baht per liter on May 1 and would adjust it on a weekly basis in accordance with the global diesel price.







On May 8, the Oil Fuel Fund was 66.68 billion baht in the red – 33.26 billion baht for its oil subsidy and 33.42 billion baht for its cooking gas subsidy. (TNA)

































