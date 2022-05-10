‘Regenerative Tourism’ resonates with Thailand’s BCG Model of the BCG Economy

The model is at the heart of sustainability. It promotes eco-friendly business practices and way of life by integrating and synergizing 3 economic approaches as follows:



Bio Economy

Using science, technology, and innovation to create value-added from biological resources.

Circular Economy

Creating a regenerative production-consumption system whereby materials are reused to eliminate waste,







Green Economy

Achieving sustainable economic development with a business model that is economically viable and environmentally sound,

The APEC Tourism Ministerial Forum will be held under the theme ‘Regenerative Tourism’, which resonates with Thailand’s BCG Model. The main focus will be on how tourism and all the sectors can be a key driver for positive changes and give back to society, the environment, and local economy.

