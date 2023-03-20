Thailand can expect Chinese tourists influx towards April, says ambassador

China’s ambassador to Thailand, Han Zhiqiang, has predicted that Chinese tourist arrivals to Thailand will surge to over 300,000 in April, providing a major boost to the kingdom’s tourism industry.

The remarks were made during the ambassador’s recent meeting with Phuket Governor Narong Woonciew to discuss strengthening ties between Thailand and China, as well as ways to increase tourism to Phuket and beyond. The meeting’s agenda included Thailand’s ambition to host the Specialized Expo 2028, the province’s plans to establish sister cities in China and ways to boost tourism between the two nations.







Phuket has been a popular tourist destination since China lifted its travel restrictions in January, with the average daily arrival of Chinese tourists reaching 20,000.

Phuket’s Provincial Administrative Organisation is planning to host a traveling roadshow in Shanghai, Chengdu and Nanning, in collaboration with the private sector, to further promote tourism. The southern province has already established tourism ties with several cities in China, including Yantai, Hainan, Ningxia Hui, Guilin, Yanjiang, Xiamen and the Macau special administrative region.







Officials said the visit by Ambassador Han also serves as a positive development for Phuket’s tourism sector, which has already seen a significant increase in Chinese tourist arrivals since the lifting of travel restrictions. The planned traveling roadshow in China is expected to further promote Phuket as a popular destination for Chinese visitors. (NNT)

























