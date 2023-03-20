ISOC and ASEAN to jointly combat international crimes and terrorism

Southeast Asian nations are working together to address the increasing threat of terrorism and international crimes in the region.

The Global Terrorism Index (GTI) report from 2022 showed a rise in the number of terrorist attacks, with Myanmar, the Philippines, Thailand and Indonesia among the 10 countries most affected.

International crimes are also on the rise, with social media, online transactions and scam calls being the most common types. In response, the Internal Security Operations Command (ISOC) has joined hands with member countries of ASEAN to prevent and suppress terrorism and international crimes in the region.







According to Lt Gen Wiphusana Klaimanee, Director of ISOC’s 3rd Operations Coordination Center, Thailand and ASEAN are not currently facing severe terrorist threats. However, the region is experiencing a growing problem involving international crimes, particularly scam callers based in neighboring countries.

To address this issue, ASEAN countries are engaging in joint practices for the military and police, and cooperation campaigns for civilian government offices. In a recent meeting, officials from the 10 ASEAN countries agreed to coordinate their operations together in the future to promote peace and security in the region.







Cooperation between ISOC and ASEAN countries is considered crucial to addressing the increasing threats of terrorism and international crimes in Southeast Asia.

With technological advancements making cross-border communications easier, these challenges have become more complex and require joint efforts to tackle them effectively. By working together, ASEAN countries can prevent and suppress terrorism and international crimes and ensure a safe and secure environment for their citizens. (NNT)



























