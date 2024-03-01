Thailand & Cambodia team up to fight wildfires

Big news from the Government House! Following a crucial cabinet meeting, an innovative plan to tackle wildfires has been unveiled.

In a landmark move, Thailand and Cambodia are forming a special working group aimed at wildfire prevention. With multiple hotspots recently identified in Cambodia, the timing for such a partnership is perfect.







The Ministry of Foreign Affairs is gearing up to host a Cambodian team to establish a wildfire emergency hotline, boosting our ability to communicate and respond swiftly to these disasters.

The Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment is also preparing to launch Team Thailand, aligning efforts with Cambodia to fight wildfires. This initiative is a significant stride towards joint wildfire management and mitigation. (PRD)































